EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: High pressure is the dominant weather feature and with relatively low moisture levels, generally settled weather will prevail.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair with a 10 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Mostly sunny with a 10 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Winds: East with speeds 17 to 30 km/h or 10 to18 mph with lighter spells overnight.

Seas: 0.6 to 1.5 metres or 2 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:32 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 5:41 pm.

