EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Shallow low level patches embedded within a moderate to fresh trade wind flow will continue to move across the area and maintain a moderate chance for shower activity occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Mainly fair conditions with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief overnight shower.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief passing shower.

Winds: East-northeast at 17 to 31 km/h or 10 to 20 mph, reaching as high as 48 km/h or 30 mph mainly over open waters and elevated areas..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:33 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 5:41 pm.

