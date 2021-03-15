EVENING WEATHER FORCAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A tightening pressure gradient will generate a moderate wind flow across the area. Meanwhile, sinking air behind a cold front will act to restrict shower activity.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Winds: Northeast with speeds ranging from 17 to 30 km/h or 10 to 18 mph with higher gusts to 46 km/h or 29 mph mainly over open waters and elevated terrains.

Seas: 0.9 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:26 am.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.