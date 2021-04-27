EVENING WEATHER FORCAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Instability associated with a weak low level trough along with available moisture in the atmosphere could become enhanced by the favorable side of an upper level and increase the chances for shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 50 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph with lighter spells overnight.

Seas: Not exceeding 1.5 meters or 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:53 am.

