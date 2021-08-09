EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds associated with Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 are expected across the region tomorrow.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Overcast with showers and a 70 percent or high chance of thunderstorms.

Winds: East-northeast tonight then shifting to the Southeast tomorrow. Speeds 22 to 37 km/h or 14 to 23 mph with gusts possibly reaching near 56 km/h or 35 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet. A small craft advisory is now in effect for the waters around the islands.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:59 am.

