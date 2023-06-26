EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A tropical wave will move across the Eastern Caribbean tomorrow however, weak unstable conditions ahead of the wave will begin affecting the area from tonight. Tomorrow, these unstable conditions will further increase. Additionally, trailing the wave will be a plume of Saharan Dust.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 50 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East with speeds ranging from 19 to 30 km/h or 12 to 18 mph tonight and 22 to 35 km/h or 14 to 22 mph with possible gusts to 56 km/h or 35 mph mainly because of shower downpours.

Seas: 0.6 to 1.5 meters or 2 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:44 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life