EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: An active tropical wave will cause unsettled weather across the area.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers, mainly after midnight, with some possibly heavy; there is also a 30 percent or a low chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with showers with an 80 percent chance of showers, with some heavy, and a 80 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Winds: East tonight and southeast tomorrow at 22 to 30 km/h or 14 to 21 mph and gusting to 52 km/h or 32 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:45 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life