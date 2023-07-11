EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A tropical wave is affect the area. It will heighten the chances for cloudiness and showers across the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands over the next twenty four hours. Some of the showers could be moderate to heavy at times and accompanied by thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy with showers and a 50 percent or a moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Winds: East at 22 to 35 km/h with possible gusts to 63 km/h or 39 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.7 metres or 6 to 9 feet. The small craft advisory remains in effect..

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:49 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life