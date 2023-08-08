EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Relatively moist and unstable conditions associated with a westward moving tropical wave will persist over the islands and maintain an atmosphere favorable to the formation of some passing showers.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with occasional overnight showers and a 40 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms

Weather tomorrow: Mostly cloudy in the morning with brief showers with improvements likely in the afternoon

Winds: East-southeast at 9 to 19km/h or 6 to 12 mph tonight increasing to 17 to 26 km/h or 10 to 16 mph tomorrow.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:58 am

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life