EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis:

Surface high pressure is the main weather feature affecting conditions across the area.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph and reaching as high as 46 km/h or 29 mph.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:59 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:48 pm.