EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Lingering moisture and instability from a tropical wave, coupled with a moderate to fresh trade wind flow transport pockets of low level moisture across the area will continue to maintain a heightened chance for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of showers and a moderate chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers mainly before midday, with a gruadual reduction in cloudiness and showers thereafter.

Winds: East-northeast at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph, reaching as high as 44 km/h or 28 mph mainly during showers, as well as over open waters and in elevated areas..

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 metres or 6 to8 feet. Therefore a small craft advisory remains in effect mainly for the north and eastern coastlines of the islands..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:01 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

