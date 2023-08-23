EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A dry and stable airmass will persist across the area during the next 24 hours. Light winds, daytime heating and available low level moisture could trigger localized shower activity over and around the islands during that time.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair skies.

Weather tomorrow: Mostly sunny conditions, with a moderate chance of brief localized showers mainly during the late morning to afternoon hours.

Winds: Variable at 4 to 9 km/h or 2 to 6 mph becoming calm overnight..

Seas: 0.6 to 1.2 metres or 2 to 4 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:02 am

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life