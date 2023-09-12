EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: High pressure is the dominant weather feature and coupled with Saharan dust, relatively dry and stable conditions will persist. Meanwhile, some coastal areas remain hazardous as Hurricane Lee moves slowly away from the area.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair with a 10 percent or a slight chance of showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 10 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Winds: South with speeds 19 to 31 km/h or 12 to20 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 metres or 6 to 9 feet consisting of north-northwesterly swells 2.1 to 2.4 metres or 7 to 8 feet mainly on the north and western side of the island. A high surf warning is in effect for tonight to be downgraded to a high surf advisory from tomorrow remains in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:06 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

