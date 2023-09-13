EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Generally settled and warm conditions will prevail for the period as high pressure dominates the weather.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 10 percent or a slight chance of showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 10 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Winds: South tonight and southeast tomorrow with speeds 9 to 22 km/h or 6 to14 mph with lighter spells overnight.

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 metres or 4 to 7 feet with northwesterly swells up to 2.1 metres or 7 feet until midnight decreasing to 1.8 metres or 6 feet from tomorrow mainly on the north and western side of the islands. The high surf advisory remains in effect..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:06 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life