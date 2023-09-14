EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: High pressure and low moisture levels will restrict the chance of showers over the region. Meanwhile, swells produced by Hurricane Lee will continue to impact the northern coastline over the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair with a 10 percent or slight chance of brief showers.

Weather tomorrow: Mostly sunny with a 10 percent or a slight chance of passing showers.

Winds: Southeast at 9 to 22 km/h or 6 to 14 mph becoming variable or calm at times.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet with northerly swells up to 2.1 metres or 7 feet. A high surf advisory remains in effect mainly for waters north of the islands.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:06 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life