EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Notwithstanding the presence of a weak trough over the area, low moisture levels will inhibit significant shower activity during the forecast period.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief light shower.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of late afternoon showers.

Winds: East at 9 to 22 km/h or 6 to 14 mph with lighter spells overnight.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 meters or 4 to 5 feet with swells of up to 5 feet. A high surf advisory remains in effect..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:07 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life