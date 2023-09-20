EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Lingering instability and moisture associated with the passage of a tropical wave could result in unsettled weather conditions across the islands over the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with 40 percent or moderate chance of passing showers.

Weather tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with 60 percent or moderate chance of passing showers.

Winds: East at 13 to 28 km/h or 8 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet with northern swells reaching up to 1.5 metres or 5 feet. A high surf advisory remains in effect for the islands.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:07 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life