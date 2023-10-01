Evening Weather Forecast For The Virgin Islands

Synopsis: As tropical storm Philippe inches closer to the area, Antigua and Barbuda is now under a tropical storm watch. Over the next 24 hours, cloudiness, moisture and instability ahead the Philippe will push into the area and significantly heighten the chances for shower and thunderstorm activity along with gusty winds over and around the islands during that time. Swells propagaiting from the system will also result in hazardous conditions along coastal areas. Rainfall totals of up to 2 inches or 50.8 mm are possible during this time.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies initially with a slight chance of a brief shower, becoming increasingly cloudy with periods of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy to overcast conditions with numerous showers accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Winds: Northeast at 11 to 22 km/h or 7 to 14 mph with lighter spells overnight. Gusty winds of up to 46 km/h or 29 mph can be expected mainly during heavier downpours by tomorrow.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 metres or 6 to 9 feet, with swells reaching 2.1 metres or 7 feet. Therefore a high surf advisory is in place for coastal areas east and north of the island.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:09 am.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.