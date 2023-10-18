EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A mid to upper level trough and available moisture could enhance shower activity over the British Virgin Islands during the next twenty-four hours. Meanwhile, a tropical cyclone alert remains in effect and residents of the Leewards and British Virgin Islands. This alert could be upgraded to a tropical Storm Watch and residents are advised to closely monitor the progress of AL94.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 13 to 26 m/h or 8 to 16 mph tonight increasing to 19 to 35 km/h or 12 to 22 mph with possible gusts to 52 kmh or 32 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet. A small craft advisory goes into effect midnight tonight for the waters east of the islands.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:13 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life