Evening Weather Forecast For The Virgin Islands

Synopsis: The presence of a trough over the region will continue to produce a highly unstable atmosphere and hence maintain a high chance of shower and thunderstorm activity. Possible rainfall total for the forecast period is 2 to 4 inches. In the last 24 hours the Road Town Weather Station has recorded approximately half an inch of rain. A flash flood watch or warning may become necessary for the islands if the conditions get worse.

Weather tonight: Cloudy with showers and a 70 percent or high chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy with showers and a 70 percent or high chance of thunderstorms.

Winds: Southeast at 22 to 33 km/h or 14 to 21 mph with gusts possibly peaking to 56 km/h or 35 mph..

Seas: 1.8 to 3.1 metres or 6 to 10 feet with swells peaking to 2.8 metres or 9 feet. A high surf warning remains in effect..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:16 am.

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗗𝗠 𝗮𝗽𝗽, 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗯𝗼𝗼𝗸, 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺, 𝗧𝘄𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿, 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘄𝗲𝗯𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝘄𝘄𝘄.𝗯𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗺.𝗰𝗼𝗺 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘄𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺 𝗮𝘁 𝗵𝘁𝘁𝗽𝘀://𝗯𝘃𝗶.𝘄𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺.𝗰𝗼𝗺/𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗼𝗹𝗮 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘂𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀..

Here are the links for our BVIDDM EMERGENCY APP

https://apps.apple.com/ie/app/bviddm-emergency-app/id6449369372

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bviddmapp

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.