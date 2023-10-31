EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A relatively stable air mass associated with a high pressure ridge will persist across the area during the next 24 hours. Occasionally some shallow low level patches embedded within a moderate trade wind flow could lead to brief shower activity across the area during that time.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy conditions with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief shower.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny and hazy conditions in general, with brief cloudy spells and a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing late afternoon to evening showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 15 to 26 km/h or 9 to 16 mph, with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metros or 3 to 5 feet..

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life