EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A trough in the area is causing the atmosphere to be a bit unstable and will increase the chance for showers during the forecast period.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy becoming cloudy at times and slightly hazy with a 70 percent or a high chance of showers and a low chance for thunderstorms.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy becoming cloudy at times and slightly hazy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East-northeast with speeds ranging from 13 to 26 km/h or 8 to 16 mph.

Seas: 0.9 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:21 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life