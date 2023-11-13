EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Moderate winds will continue to push low level clouds and pockets of moisture across the area. Instability embedded in the wind flow could result in periods of brief showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of overnight showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 28 km/h or 9 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:23 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life