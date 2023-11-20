EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: An increase in moisture, associated with a cold front, will produce unsettled conditions across the area.

Weather tonight: Cloudy and hazy with a 70 percent or a high chance of showers and a low chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy and slightly hazy with periodic showers and a low chance of thunderstorms.

Winds: South-west tonight and north tomorrow with speeds ranging from 13-26 km/h or 8-16 mph with lighter spells overnight.

Seas: 0.6 to 1.5 metres or 2 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:27 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life