Evening Weather Forecast For The Virgin Islands

Synopsis: As a drier and more stable airmass associated with a ridge of high pressure moves over the islands, this will continue to restrict shower activity across the area during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair and cool conditions in general with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief evening shower.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny skies in general.

Winds: East-southeast at 15 to 26 km/h or 9 to 16 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 metres or 6 to 8 feet, with swells reaching 2.1 metres or 7 feet with a gradual reduction in swells by late tomorrow. Therefore a high surf advisory remains in effect..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:29 am.

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗗𝗠 𝗮𝗽𝗽, 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗯𝗼𝗼𝗸, 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺, 𝗧𝘄𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿, 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘄𝗲𝗯𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝘄𝘄𝘄.𝗯𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗺.𝗰𝗼𝗺 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘄𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺 𝗮𝘁 𝗵𝘁𝘁𝗽𝘀://𝗯𝘃𝗶.𝘄𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺.𝗰𝗼𝗺/𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗼𝗹𝗮 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘂𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀..

Here are the links for our BVIDDM EMERGENCY APP

https://apps.apple.com/ie/app/bviddm-emergency-app/id6449369372

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bviddmapp

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.