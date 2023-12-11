EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A moderate to fresh wind flow associated with a ridge will continue to push pockets of low level moisture over the Leeward and BVI’s mainly tomorrow, as well as maintain unsafe seas in the coastal waters on the Atlantic side of the islands

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of brief showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief showers

Winds: East-northeast at 19 to 35 km/h or 12 to 22 mph gusting to 52 km/h or 32 mph in some showers, over coastal waters and elevated terrain.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:40 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life