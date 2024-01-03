EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A trough of low pressure near the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands will support brief cloudiness and showers across the area over the next twenty four hours. Meanwhile northerly swells will likely reach the area late Thursday and a high surf advisory may become necessary on Thursday.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: Southeast at 11 to 24 km/h or 7 to 15 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:51 am.

http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

