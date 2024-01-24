EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Moisture from a weakening shear-line will move over the islands tonight and maintain a heighten chance of showers over these islands into tomorrow. Meanwhile a fresh to sometimes strong breeze will maintain hazardous seas around the islands

Weather tonight: Cloudy spells with a mixture of brief showers and light rain

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy spells with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: East-northeast at 25 to 44 km/h (14 to 24 knots; 16 to 28 mph) with strong gusts to gale-force of 68 km/h (37 knots; 43 mph).

Seas: 2.4 to 3.7 meters (8 to 12 feet), occasionally or locally reaching near 5.0 meters (16 feet).

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:53 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

