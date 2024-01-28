EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A weak surface trough is forecasted to move over the BVI early tomorrow and will increase the chance of brief showers but until then, high pressure will dominate

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief morning showers

Winds: East 9 to 19 km/h or 6 to 12mph becoming south southeasterly tomorrow.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 meters or 4 to 5 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:52 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

