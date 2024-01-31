EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A cold front attached to a mid-latitude cyclone in the north Atlantic is causing the wind flow across the area to be light. As the front moves closer, it will result in unsettled conditions. Meanwhile, long period swells from this system are moving into our coastlines causing sea levels to gradually rise to hazardous levels.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent or a high chance of showers.

Winds: Southeast tonight and southwest tomorrow with speeds 6 to 22 km/h or 4 to 14 mph.

Seas: 0.9 to 1.8 metres or 3 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:52 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life