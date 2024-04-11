EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with a trough across the region will continue to heighten the chances of showers over the islands. Possible rainfall total for the forecast period is 5 to 13 mm or 0.20 to 0.50 inch.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 22 to 37 km/h or 14 to 23 mph, with possible gusts up to 56 km/h or 35 mph.

Seas: 2.1 to 3.4 metres or 7 to 11 feet with northerly swells peaking to 2.1 metres or 7 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:04 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Patrice Edwards-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life