EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: Instability associated with a shear line and available low level moisture will maintain periods of showers over the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Cloudy conditions with occasional showers.

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy conditions with occasional showers

Winds: East at 17-31 km/h or 10-20 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 meters or 6 to 9 feet with northerly swells up to 2.1 meters or 7 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:51 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Jaleel Jacobs/Charissa Humphreys-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life