EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: A trough near Hispaniola will result in moisture and instability being pulled across the area and will therefore trigger unsettled conditions during the next 24 hours. Possible rainfall accumulation for the forecast period is 12.7 to 25.4 mm or 0.5 to 1 inch.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with occasional showers some of which could be moderate to heavy.

Weather tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with occasional showers some of which could be moderate to heavy and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Winds: East-southeast tonight and south tomorrow with speeds ranging from 9 to 22 km/h or 6 to 14 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meter’s or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:50 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Letitia Humphreys-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life