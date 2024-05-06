EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: A shear line attached to a cold front northeast of the area is generating unstable conditions which could result in periodic shower activity.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy becoming cloudy at times with a 70 percent or a high chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy becoming cloudy at times with occasional showers.

Winds: East with speeds ranging from 13 to 24 km/h or 8 to 15 mph with lighters spells mainly overnight.

Seas: not exceeding 1.5 meters or 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:48 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Letitia Humphreys-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life