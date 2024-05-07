EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: Moisture and instability in association with a low level trough will continue to support cloudiness and showers across the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands over the next twenty four hours. Possible rainfall total for the forecast period is 10 to 50 mm or approximately 0.4 to 2 inches.

Weather tonight: Cloudy with showers.

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy with showers.

Winds: East tonight, becoming southeast tomorrow at 9 to 19 km/h or 6 to 14 mph, with lighter and variable spells.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 metres or 4 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:48 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Orvin Paige-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life