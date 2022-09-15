EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Conditions associated with Tropical Storm Fiona will generate periods of unsettled weather as the system nears the area. A Tropical Storm Watch remains in effect.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 50 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East-northeast with speeds ranging from 24 to 37 km/h or 15 to 23 mph with gusts up to 57 km/h or 36 mph.

Seas: 2.1 to 3.1 meters or 7 to 10 feet with northerly swells up to 1.8 meters or 6 feet.

A high surf advisory and a small craft advisory are now in effect..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:06 am.

For more weather information you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola