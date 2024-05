Flash flood warning for the Virgin Islands

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR LOW LYING AND FLOOD PRONE AREAS OF ANTIGUA UNTIL 5:30 PMTODAY WEDNESDAY.

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING MEANS THAT MODERATE TO MAJOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING OR IMMINENT IN THE WARNING AREA. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.

IF YOU ARE IN LOW LYING OR FLOOD PRONE AREAS,MOVE QUICKLY TO HIGHER GROUND IMMEDIATELY. RESIDENTS LIVING ALONG STREAMS, CREEKS, LOW LYING AND FLOOD PRONE AREAS SHOULD TAKE IMMEDIATE PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO CROSS SWIFTLY FLOWING WATERS OR WATERS OF UNKNOWN DEPTH BY FOOT OR BY VEHICLE. NOTE, JUST ONE FOOT OF FLOWING WATER IS COULD BE ENOUGH TO SWEEP A CAR OFF THE ROAD. WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS BE EXTREMELY CAUTIOUS, AND IF IN DOUBT, MAKE THE SMART CHOICE, TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN.

A TROUGH OVER THE LEEWARD AND BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS IS CAUSING PERIODIC MODERATE TO HEAVY SHOWERS. ALREADY, OVER 2 INCHES OF RAIN HAS FALLEN PARTICULARLY IN THE SOUTH IN THE LAST 3 HOURS AND ANOTHER 2 TO 3 MORE INCHES IS EXPECTED IN THE NEXT 4 HOURS. HENCE, MODERATE TO MAJOR FLOODING OF LOW LYING AND FLOOD PRONE AREAS IS EXPECTED.

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA METEOROLOGICAL SERVICES WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE WEATHER SITUATION. PLEASE STAY TUNED TO LOCAL RADIO OR TELEVISION FOR WARNING UPDATES.

FORECASTER

ORVIN PAIGE

๐—–๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜๐—ถ๐—ป๐˜‚๐—ฒ ๐˜๐—ผ ๐—ฐ๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ธ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐——๐——๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฝ๐—ฝ, ๐—™๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐—ฏ๐—ผ๐—ผ๐—ธ, ๐—œ๐—ป๐˜€๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ด๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—บ, ๐—ง๐˜„๐—ถ๐˜๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฟ, ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—ฟ ๐˜„๐—ฒ๐—ฏ๐˜€๐—ถ๐˜๐—ฒ ๐˜„๐˜„๐˜„.๐—ฏ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐—ฑ๐—ฑ๐—บ.๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—บ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐˜„๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐˜€๐˜๐—ฒ๐—บ ๐—ฎ๐˜ ๐—ต๐˜๐˜๐—ฝ๐˜€://๐—ฏ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ.๐˜„๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€๐˜๐—ฒ๐—บ.๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—บ/๐˜๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐—ผ๐—น๐—ฎ ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐˜‚๐—ฝ๐—ฑ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ๐˜€..

Here are the links for our BVIDDM EMERGENCY APP

https://apps.apple.com/ie/app/bviddm-emergency-app/id6449369372

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bviddmapp

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA METEOROLOGICAL SERVICES

3:52 PM ECT TUE, MAY 7, 2024

ANTIGUA AND THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR LOW LYING AND FLOOD PRONE AREAS OF THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS VALID UNTIL 5:30 PM TODAY WEDNESDAY. A FLASH FLOOD WARNING MEANS THAT MODERATE TO MAJOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING OR IMMINENT IN THE WARNING AREA. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.

IF YOU ARE IN LOW LYING OR FLOOD PRONE AREAS,MOVE QUICKLY TO HIGHER GROUND IMMEDIATELY. RESIDENTS LIVING ALONG STREAMS, CREEKS, LOW LYING AND FLOOD PRONE AREAS SHOULD TAKE IMMEDIATE PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO CROSS SWIFTLY FLOWING WATERS OR WATERS OF UNKNOWN DEPTH BY FOOT OR BY VEHICLE. NOTE, JUST ONE FOOT OF FLOWING WATER IS COULD BE ENOUGH TO SWEEP A CAR OFF THE ROAD. WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS BE EXTREMELY CAUTIOUS, AND IF IN DOUBT, MAKE THE SMART CHOICE, TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN.

A TROUGH OVER THE LEEWARD AND BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS IS CAUSING PERIODIC HEAVY SHOWERS. ALREADY, UP TO 2 INCHES OF RAIN HAS FALLEN IN SOME PLACES IN THE LAST 3 HOURS AND ANOTHER 3 OR MORE INCHES IS EXPECTED IN THE NEXT 3 HOURS. HENCE, MODERATE TO MAJOR FLOODING OF LOW LYING AND FLOOD PRONE AREAS IS EXPECTED.

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA METEOROLOGICAL SERVICES WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE WEATHER SITUATION. PLEASE STAY TUNED TO LOCAL RADIO OR TELEVISION FOR WARNING UPDATES.

FORECASTER

ORVIN PAIGE

