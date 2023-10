FLASH FLOOD WATCH ISSUED FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

TAPA BULLETIN

FLASH FLOOD WATCH

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA METEOROLOGICAL SERVICES

11:00 AM ECT SUN, OCT 29, 2023

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR LOW LYING AND FLOOD PRONE AREAS OF ANTIGUA, BARBUDA, MONTSERRAT, ST. KITTS, NEVIS, ANGUILLA AND THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS VALID UNTIL 5 P.M.THIS EVENING.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT MODERATE TO MAJOR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE BUT NOT IMMINENT IN THE WATCH AREA. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS WATCH CAN BE UPGRADED TO AN ADVISORY OR WARNING AT SHORT NOTICE IF HEAVY RAINFALL DEVELOPS AND PERSISTS.

RESIDENTS IN LOW LYING AND FLOOD PRONE AREAS SHOULD MAKE PREPARATIONS FOR FLOODING TO SAFEGUARD LIFE AND PROPERTY. THEY SHOULD BE PREPARED TO MOVE TO HIGHER GROUND IF FLOODING RAINS DEVELOP OR A FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS ISSUED.

A PERSISTENT TROUGH IN ASSOCIATION WITH DISTURBANCE AL96 LINGERS OVER THE LEEWARD AND BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS AND CONTINUES TO DESTABILIZE WEATHER CONDITIONS OVER THESE ISLANDS. RECENT MODEL GUIDANCE SUGGESTS THAT THERE IS A HIGH CHANCE FOR DAYTIME CONVECTIVE ACTIVITY TO DEVELOP OVER THE AREA WHICH COULD PRODUCE SIGNIFICANT HEAVY RAINFALL OVER THESE AREAS.

DUE TO THE CURRENT SATURATION OF THE SURFACE FROM CONTINUOUS RAINFALL, MODERATE TO MAJOR FLOODING OF LOW LYING AND FLOOD PRONE AREAS IS POSSIBLE FROM ANY FURTHER PRECIPITATION.

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA METEOROLOGICAL SERVICES WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE WEATHER SITUATION. PLEASE STAY TUNED TO LOCAL RADIO OR TELEVISION FOR WATCH UPDATES AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS.

FORECASTER

LENARD JOSIAH/ TRECY SPENCER-LAKE

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.