For International Volunteer Day, Sign Up to Help in Case of an Emergency

The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) recognises that volunteerism is a traditional response mechanism in the immediate aftermath of a disaster. In addition, the earliest response to any impact – whether spontaneous or organized – generally comes from local communities. As such, volunteers are an important part of the disaster management mechanism in Virgin Islands.

With all that in mind, an online volunteer registry was launched in 2013.

To be eligible to volunteer, persons should be at least 18 years old, and reside in the Virgin Islands for at least six months per year. Volunteers should also possess a community spirit and be committed to using their abilities to enhance disaster management in the Virgin Islands.

Volunteers can sign up at https://volunteers.bviddm.com/. Persons interested in volunteering who are not able to access the online form can contact Mr. Cecil Jeffrey, DDM Community Relations Officer, at 468-4200.