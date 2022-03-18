Frequency Testing Schedule March 19-22

With the authorization of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission, the Department of Disaster Management is testing 88.7FM so that in the event of an emergency, the National Emergency Operations Centre can share important updates and essential safety information with the BVI public.

Please report any interference or share a signal report from your location by calling the DDM at (284) 468-4200. Issues can also be reported by calling (284) 468-9665 or emailing the Department at [email protected]