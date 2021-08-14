“GRACE A LITTLE STRONGER” 

The Government of Antigua & Barbuda has issued a tropical storm warning for the British Virgin Islands on the 8 a.m advisory. (https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/…/al072021.public_a.004.shtml)

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

At 11 am Tropical Storm Grace was located at 16.2 North, 57.9 west approximately 391 miles from the British Virgin Islands.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with high gusts. Movement is to the west at 23 mph

Minimum Central Pressure is 1003 MB.

Tropical Storm Force Winds has increased and now extend outward up to 35 miles from the center.

On its current track the eye of Grace is expected to pass south of the British Virgin Islands around tomorrow afternoon at a distance of 41 miles.

Potential Impacts:

Heavy rainfall estimated amounts of 3 – 6 inches during the passing of the storm

Tropical Storm Force Winds – 45 mph with high gusts in some areas

Rough Seas – Marine advisories will be required tomorrow

Flooding – Flood Alert Statements may be required

Please Note: All information is subject to change as the Tropical Storm moves closer. Therefore, Persons should have the necessary plans activated and preparations completed in the event Grace exhibits further development

Follow this link to review the entire NHC 11am update.

www.hurricanes.gov/graphics_at2.shtml?key_messages.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK———————-

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Grace waslocated near latitude 16.2 North, longitude 57.9 West. Grace ismoving toward the west near 23 mph (37 km/h). A motion toward the west-northwest with a gradual decrease in forward speed is expected during the next several days. On the forecast track, the center of Grace is expected to move over the Leeward Islands tonight, over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Sunday, over the Dominican Republic on Monday, and then between the southeastern Bahamas and Cuba on Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts.Some strengthening is forecast during the next day or so. Grace is likely to weaken while it moves near and across the Greater Antilles Sunday night through Monday night. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km)from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗗𝗠 𝗮𝗽𝗽 , 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗯𝗼𝗼𝗸, 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺, 𝗧𝘄𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗽𝗮𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘄𝗲𝗯𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝘄𝘄𝘄.𝗯𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗺.𝗰𝗼𝗺/ 𝗱𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘆 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘂𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀.

