HEAVY RAINS CONTINUE ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE VIRGIN ISLANDS AND PUERTO RICO

At 1100 PM AST (0300 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Philippe was

located near latitude 20.1 North, longitude 65.5 West. Philippe is moving toward the northwest near 12 mph (19 km/h). A turn toward the north-northwest is forecast on Wednesday, followed by a faster motion toward the north on Thursday and Friday. On the forecast track, the center of Philippe will continue to move away from the Virgin Islands. Philippe will then approach Bermuda Thursday night and Friday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next few days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles (260 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb (29.65 inches).

RAINFALL: Philippe is forecast to produce the following rainfall amounts through Wednesday: The United States & British Virgin Islands: 4 to 8 inches with maximum amounts to 12 inches.

LOCATION…20.1N 65.5W

ABOUT 120 MI…195 KM NNW OF ST. THOMAS

ABOUT 845 MI…1355 KM S OF BERMUDA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…45 MPH…75 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…NW OR 310 DEGREES AT 12 MPH…19 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1004 MB…29.65 INCHES

Forecaster Cangialosi