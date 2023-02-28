It’s almost time for Caribe Wave! This video from the UNESCO/IOC explains why the annual drill is important.
And don’t forget to sign up your family or organisation at www.surveymonkey.com/r/Caribewave2023
CARIBE WAVE is the annual tsunami exercise of the Intergovernmental Coordination Group for the Tsunami and Other Coastal Hazards Warning System for the Caribbean and Adjacent Regions (ICG/CARIBE-EWS) of the Oceanographic Commission (IOC) of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).