LA SOUFRIERE VOLCANO NOW AT ALERT LEVEL ORANGE

The alert level at La Soufriere volcano is now at Orange. This means that the volcano continues to show a high level of activity and that eruptions may occur with less than 24-hours notice. Scientists on site are monitoring the situation closely and are providing daily assessment reports to St. Vincent and the Grenadines authorities.

Residents in the area should continue to stay away from the dome and from all areas where access has been restricted by local authorities. They should also stay tuned to the regular radio and television announcements.