MAGNITUDE 6.6 Mwp  EARTHQUAKE FELT IN THE PR/VI REGION     

On the 7th January 2020, at approximately 5:08 AM, the Puerto Rico Seismic Network, recorded an earthquake measuring a magnitude of 6.6

The epicenter was located at latitude 17.89 North, 66.78 West at 17.76 Km South East of Guanica, at depth of 1 km. The distance of the epicenter from British Virgin Islands is approximately 160 miles. No Watches, Advisories or Warnings were issued for this event. A number of aftershocks have occurred more noticeably a 4.4 and the PRSN is still monitoring the situation.

The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) takes this time to remind the BVI community that we live in a seismically active zone, which makes the Territory vulnerable to earthquakes.

During an earthquake it is important to stay calm, if you are inside stay there, move away from ceiling fans, glass windows and doors or anything that may fall. Get under a desk or sturdy piece of furniture cover your head and hold on. If outdoors, move into an open area away from trees, building, or utility wires and poles.

During an earthquake the more you move the more likely you are to be hurt, so refrain from entering or exiting a building at the time of the impact.