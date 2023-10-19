NEW WATCHES AND WARNINGS ISSUED FOR PORTIONS OF THE LEEWARD ISLANDS… …TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS AND HEAVY RAIN ARE POSSIBLE BEGINNING FRIDAY…

At 11 a.m Tammy was located at 13.6 N 55.7 W about 589 miles ESE from Road Town, moving west-northwest at 15 mph. A slower west-northwest motion is expected through tonight. A turn towards the northwest is forecast on Friday. On the forecast track, the center of Tammy is predicted to pass about 145 miles East of Road Town Saturday afternoon.

The Virgin Islands could start to experience some heavy squalls with Tropical Storm to Hurricane conditions possible gusty winds Friday into Saturday.

Outer rain brands may bring possible rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches on this Friday into Saturday.

Residents should continue to closely monitor this system and work to complete any seasonal preparations in case this system develops into a threat for the Virgin Islands

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT5+shtml/191451.shtml

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.