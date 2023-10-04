PHILIPPE TURNS TOWARD THE NORTH-NORTHWEST BUT HEAVY RAINS CONTINUE TO DOUSE THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Philippe was located near latitude 21.2 North, longitude 65.7 West. Philippe is moving toward the north-northwest near 7 mph (11 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue today. A northward motion at a faster forward speed is forecast to begin tonight and continue into the weekend. On the forecast track, the center of Philippe will approach Bermuda Thursday night and Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next couple of days. Some strengthening is possible late this week.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles (240 km) to the east of the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb (29.65 inches).

RAINFALL: Philippe is forecast to produce the following additional rainfall totals through today: The U.S. and British Virgin Islands: 1 to 3 inches, with storm

totals of 6 to 12 inches.

LOCATION…21.2N 65.7W

ABOUT 200 MI…320 KM NNW OF ST. THOMAS

ABOUT 770 MI…1235 KM S OF BERMUDA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…45 MPH…75 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…NNW OR 335 DEGREES AT 7 MPH…11 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1004 MB…29.65 INCHES

Forecaster Berg