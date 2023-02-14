Public Invited To Join 2023 Caribe Wave Exercise

The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) encourages residents of the Virgin Islands to join the annual earthquake and tsunami exercise Caribe Wave on March 23.

To participate, register your family or organisation at www.surveymonkey.com/r/Caribewave2023. Persons can also listen for the activation of the National Early Warning Multi-hazard Alert System on Thursday, March 23 to Drop, Cover and Hold for 60 seconds, then follow their tsunami safety procedures.

Persons along the coast at the time of the exercise should head for higher ground and perform welfare checks. Those already in a tsunami safe zone should practice their emergency communication plans with family members or colleagues.