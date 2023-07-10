SAHARA DUST ADVISORY

The Sahara dust affects air quality around us. It also reduces visibility by making conditions hazy. Also, it can have severe impacts on your respiratory system.

A new plume of Sahara dust is predicted to impact the Virgin Islands. As of late Monday the dust is expected to engulf the Virgin Islands. These effects of the dust are expected to continue affect our territory until at least Friday.

As a result, the Department of Disaster Management asks people to exercise caution when going outdoors. Individuals with respiratory illnesses and allergies should be extremely cautious at this time.

The following tips can help reduce the effects of the Saharan dust:

Keep windows and doors closed when indoors. Wear a dust mask when necessary. Drink lots of water and fluids. Wash curtains and bed linens to prevent dust build up. Keep relevant medication handy such as asthma inhalers, sinus medication and pain relievers.

If you or your family members are severely affected by the presence of Saharan dust, it is advisable to consult with your doctor to ensure that everything necessary is being done to be protected adequately from dusty conditions.

For more weather information you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.