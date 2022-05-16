Sargassum Influx Expected to Continue Through July

Islands of the Eastern Caribbean are experiencing a severe influx of sargassum, according to the May 2022 Sargassum Outlook bulletin from the Centre for Resource Management and Environmental Studies.

Northern islands of the subregion, including the Virgin Islands, are likely to see influxes of sargassum increase between now and mid-June, with levels tapering off thereafter.

The bulletin warns that this influx could impact the environment by presenting a challenge for nesting turtles; while on the tourism front, an increase of sargassum may require more resources for beach maintenance.

Read the full bulletin at https://www.dropbox.com/s/ugoi5zti7si700m/Sargassum%20Outlook%20Bulletin%20Volume%202%20Issue%204_MJJ_CERMES_14May2022.pdf